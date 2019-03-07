Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Raping, Killing Woman Found in Shopping Cart Near His Central L.A. Apartment

A man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for raping and killing a 20-year-old woman who was found in a shopping cart near his Central Los Angeles home, officials announced Thursday.

Last month, Rene Rolando Ailon, 27, was found guilty of first-degree murder and forcible rape. A jury found true that the murder occurred during the commission of a rape, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Maylin Zulian Fuentes-Sanabria, 20, went to Ailon’s apartment along the 1500 block of South Gramercy Place on May 13, 2017. Ailon raped her and strangled her to death, the prosecutor in the case said.

Ailon went to work and left the victim’s body in his apartment for 24 hours before wrapping her in a blanket and leaving her in a shopping cart several blocks away, officials said. A resident in the area found the body a short time later.

Ailon was tied to the crime using DNA evidence and phone records.