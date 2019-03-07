× Man Sought in Physical, Sexual Assault of Woman Inside Her San Pedro Apartment; Sketch Released

Police released a composite sketch Thursday of a man they say broke into a San Pedro woman’s apartment and physically and sexually assaulted her on Tuesday.

The attack took place just after 6:30 p.m. along 11th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

The was going into her home when the man pushed her inside, police said.

“A violent physical and sexual assault occurred,” according to the statement. The attacker ran off in an unknown direction.

Police described the man as Latino, 25 to 35 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 to 170 pounds. He had black hair, a light mustache and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.