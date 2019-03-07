× Police Investigate Death of Child in Azusa

Police are investigating the death of a child in Azusa on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The death was first reported just before 3:45 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 600 block of East 5th Street, Azusa police Sgt. Jason Poulos said.

Information regarding the age and gender of the child was not available, nor was information regarding the circumstances of the death.

Anyone with information can reach Azusa police at 626-812-3200. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.