LAPD Sergeant Suspected of Drunk Driving, Arrested After Hit-and-Run in Long Beach

A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving following a hit-and-run crash in Long Beach earlier this week, authorities said Thursday.

Oscar Ontiveros of San Pedro is assigned to LAPD’s Southeast division and has been placed on non-field duties pending a personnel investigation, according to LAPD Officer Jeff Lee.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash in the 1500 block of East Ocean Boulevard about 7:20 p.m., according to Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Shaunna Dandoy. Two parked cars were hit before the driver fled the scene and no injuries were reported, she said.

About 10 minutes after officers first responded, a passerby reported a vehicle matching the suspect description driving along the 200 block of Alamitos Avenue, Dandoy said.

Police then responded to the location and found a driver who appeared to be under the influence and was later identified as Ontiveros, according to Dandoy. He was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run without injury.

Inmate records show Ontiveros was arrested at 7:45 p.m. and was initially being held on $30,000 bail.

He was described in a booking log as a “police sergeant” and later released on “his own recognizance,” according to Dandoy. No other details have been released by police.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.