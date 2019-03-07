Rene’s Moving Company Rummage Sale for Charity

Posted 9:54 AM, March 7, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:56AM, March 7, 2019

Gayle Anderson was live in Atwater Village with a preview of the Sunday, March 10 RUMMAGE FOR GOOD event organized by the nonprofit organization PEN + NAPKIN happening at Rene’s Van & Storage, Inc.,  4563 Colorado Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90039, 1-310-652-2200. For more information on Rene's Van & Storage Inc., you can visit their website.

Proceeds allow Pen + Napkin to furnish 24 homes from San Diego to Los Angeles for families transitioning from homelessness.

