Rene’s Moving Company Rummage Sale for Charity

Gayle Anderson was live in Atwater Village with a preview of the Sunday, March 10 RUMMAGE FOR GOOD event organized by the nonprofit organization PEN + NAPKIN happening at Rene's Van & Storage, Inc., 4563 Colorado Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90039, 1-310-652-2200. For more information on Rene's Van & Storage Inc., you can visit their website.

Proceeds allow Pen + Napkin to furnish 24 homes from San Diego to Los Angeles for families transitioning from homelessness.

