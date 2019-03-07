Santa Ana Police Arrest Man on Allegations of Child Molestation; 5 Victims Say Suspect Volunteered at Corona Church

A man was arrested last week following allegations of child molestation involving three sisters and two other victims, all of whom were underage when they were abused, Santa Ana police said Thursday.

Jesus Heras Garcia, 55, was taken into custody Sunday, according to jail records , and was being held on $ 2.1 million bail.

Detectives launched an investigation into Garcia in December 2018 when the three sisters contacted the Santa Ana Police Department and said they had been sexually molested by him. The sisters, who are now in their late teens and mid-20s, told detectives the molestation happened when they were between the ages of 7 and 11.

The victims told police they met Garcia at Case de Vida Church in Corona where he was a volunteer and a close family friend.

Detectives working the case identified two more victims who also reported being abused by Garcia. Authorities said in 2010, a 16-year-old girl reported to the Placentia Police Department she had been abused by Garcia at his home.

A 21-year-old woman also contacted police in 2018, and said she was sexually abused multiple times by Garcia when she was about 7-years-old at Garcia’s home in Riverside. The victim told detectives Garcia was a close family friend her family met through the church.

Santa Ana police detectives interviewed all five victims and through the investigation were able to obtain additional incriminating evidence.

Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest and requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Sex Offender Predator Apprehension Team in Las Vegas who located and arrested Garcia. Garcia moved to Las Vegas in 2012 and has since been extradited to California.

He is being held at the Orange County Jail.

Detectives say they have credible information to indicate there are additional victims that have not reported the abuse. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Nick Vega at 714-245-8368, nvega@santa-ana.org or by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or occrimestoppers.org.