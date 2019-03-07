Series of Recent Fires Under Investigation in Monrovia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fire investigators are trying to determine if a series of fires in Monrovia over the past two days are connected.

The most recent fire was reported Thursday morning around midnight in the 800 block of West Walnut Avenue, Monrovia Fire Department Division Chief Jeremy Sanchez said.

Crews arrived to find the front porch of the home fully involved in fire, Sanchez said.

One person inside the home at the time of the fire was able to make it out after being woken up by an alarm.

“He attempted to put the fire out using an extinguisher and fortunately made it out,” Sanchez said.

Firefighters eventually doused the flames and the homeowner was treated at the scene for a minor injury, Sanchez said.

One cat was killed in the fire, which badly damaged the front of the home.

The cause of the fire was still being determined Thursday morning.

Investigators are also looking into whether the fire is connected to two others that crews recently responded to.

About 12:37 a.m. Wednesday, a home near the intersection of West Colorado Boulevard and Monterey Avenue, which was still under construction, caught fire and burned.

A neighboring home was also damaged and had to be red-tagged, forcing a family to be displaced as a result, Sanchez said.

Crews also responded to a small fire at a nearby community library, Sanchez said. However, it was a small fire that had pretty much burned itself out by the time firefighters arrived.

Sanchez asked to public to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity and report it to 911. “Be our eyes out there,” Sanchez said.