Shipment of Beer Spills Onto Roadway When Big Rig Overturns in West Covina; Garvey Avenue Blocked

A big rig lost a full load of beer when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned in West Covina Thursday morning.

The truck crashed near the 10 Freeway on Garvey Avenue just east of Fairway lane, the West Covina Police Department tweeted just before 8 a.m.

The incident caused a shipment of Modelo beer to be spilled onto the roadway.

Garvey Avenue will be closed in both directions until further notice from Fairway lane to Hillhaven Drive while crews worked to clean up the mess, the Police Department stated.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Traffic lanes shut down both East and Westbound on N. Garvey Av., Just east of Fairway Ln to Hillhaven Dr. A Semi truck with a full load of Modelo Beer overturned blocking the roadway until further notice. CHP is on scene and handling the investigation. ^^DS pic.twitter.com/v1NaBR6Ly6 — West Covina Police (@WestCovinaPD) March 7, 2019