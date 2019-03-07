SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Departs Space Station, Heads Home to Complete Maiden Voyage

Posted 11:54 PM, March 7, 2019, by
SpaceX's Crew Dragon undocks from the International Space Station during its maiden voyage on March 7, 2019. (Credit: NASA)

SpaceX's Crew Dragon undocks from the International Space Station during its maiden voyage on March 7, 2019. (Credit: NASA)

SpaceX’s swanky new crew capsule has undocked from the International Space Station and is headed toward an old-fashioned splashdown.

The Dragon capsule pulled away from the orbiting lab early Friday, a test dummy named Ripley its lone occupant. It’s aiming for a morning splashdown in the Atlantic off Florida’s coast, the final hurdle of the six-day test flight. Saturday’s launch and Sunday’s docking were spot on.

Canadian station astronaut David Saint-Jacques was the first to enter the Dragon when it arrived and the last to leave. He found the capsule “very slick” and called it business class.

NASA astronauts have been stuck riding Russian rockets since space shuttles retired eight years ago. NASA is counting on SpaceX and Boeing to start launching astronauts this year. SpaceX is shooting for summer.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.