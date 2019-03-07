× Stanford University Admissions Employee Charged With Attempted Murder in Domestic Violence Case

An assistant director of admissions at Stanford University was arrested this week on suspicion of attempted murder after police were called about an assault at a San Francisco home.

James Shirvell, 26, was arrested Sunday after police responded to a call in the Potrero Hill neighborhood of San Francisco, Officer Robert Rueca said. Authorities determined the incident involved domestic violence.

Citing unnamed sources, KNTV-TV reported that Shirvell allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times while they were experimenting with LSD.

However, San Francisco police said they could not confirm what weapon was used in the attack, whether the incident involved drugs or the gender of the victim because of confidentiality laws relating to domestic violence cases.

