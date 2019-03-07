The News Director’s Office: Meditation, Sobriety, and Positive Living with Courtney Friel

KTLA 5 news anchor and reporter Courtney Friel joins the News Director’s Office and opens up about a number of personal topics, including how meditation has helped change her life. Courtney reveals how she manages to maintain a positive outlook, and shares some of her past struggles that lead her to sobriety. She also tells the story behind the video that caused her to go viral on the internet.

Episode quote

“Your mind will answer most questions if you learn to relax and wait for the answer.” – William S. Burroughs

