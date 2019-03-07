× UC Will Not Raise Tuition for California Students This Fall, Napolitano Says

The University of California has announced that it will not raise tuition for California students this fall — but expects increases for students from other states and countries.

UC President Janet Napolitano, speaking at a Sacramento hearing on Wednesday, said she was optimistic that a “strong partnership” with Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature would help the university find “additional resources, in lieu of tuition revenues, to ensure that UC students can succeed.”

Some UC student leaders criticized Napolitano’s announcement, saying it was aimed at deflecting attention from a move to increase tuition this fall for nonresident students.

Napolitano is recommending that regents vote next week to raise nonresident tuition by 2.6%, from $28,992 this year to $29,754 this fall. The supplemental tuition would be paid on top of the base UC tuition of $12,570.

