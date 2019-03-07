Vigil Planned for Unidentified Girl Found Deceased Along Hacienda Heights Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A vigil is planned Thursday for the little girl found dead inside a duffel bag along a trail in Hacienda Heights.

While members of the community leave tokens of love and loss for the young victim at a makeshift memorial, investigators still don't know who the girl was nor how she died.

The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. at the memorial. Organizers are asking attendees to bring a disposable cup and a long candle.

"We've never really experienced this sort of thing before, and this magnitude, such a young victim. It's just unimaginable. It's just unconscionable, how somebody's treated like that and just basically thrown off the roadway like a piece of garbage, in a suitcase," resident Henry Goren said.

Other local residents continue to arrive near the trail to leave flowers, balloons, or signs to pay their respects. They said said they will be this little girl's family until investigators can solve this crime.

"You just see things like this on the news that happens in other areas but when it happens in your community it hits hard at home, and especially because I have a daughter her age as well, you know, and we just wanted to come and show our support," vigil organizer Shette Ortega said.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spoke at a news conference Wednesday, asking the public's help in identifying her.

Investigators released a sketch of the victim, who they described as a black girl between the ages of 8 and 13, 4 feet 5 inches, about 55 pounds, and "skinny." She was wearing a pink shirt with the words "Future Princess Hero," along with leggings with pandas on them, and no shoes.

Los Angeles County workers doing maintenance on the trail found the body around 10 a.m. south of Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive, near the Hsi Lai Buddhist Temple.

Detectives believe the body was left there sometime in the late evening hours on Sunday, March 3, and are seeking anyone who may have seen a car parked in the area.

Investigators urged anyone with any bit of information, no matter how small, to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.