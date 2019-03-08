1 Injured in Shooting Outside South L.A. Bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person was injured in a shooting outside of Bank of America in South Los Angeles Friday morning, police said.

The incident was reported about 10:50 a.m. near the intersection of East Gage Avenue and South Avalon Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee told KTLA.

Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The person's condition was unknown, but aerial video from Sky5 showed blood along the sidewalk outside of the bank. Police tape cordoned off the parking lot of the bank as investigators combed the scene for evidence, aerial video showed.

An early 200os silver Mercedes SUV with two males inside was seen leaving the of the shooting.

Police did not have any description on the shooter or shooters and no arrests have been made.

No further details about what led up to the shooting have been released.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.