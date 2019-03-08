3 Shot at Willowbrook Liquor Store

Posted 6:28 PM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 06:29PM, March 8, 2019
Dee's Liquor Market, 12313 Wilmington Ave. in Willowbrook, as pictured in a Google Street View image in February of 2018.

Three people suffered injuries when gunfire broke out at a Willowbrook liquor store on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting took place about 5:45 p.m. at Dee’s Liquor Market, 12313 Wilmington Ave, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Three patients were initially reported wounded, according to sheriff’s and fire officials. Their condition were not immediately clear.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.

