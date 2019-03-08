× 3 Shot at Willowbrook Liquor Store

Three people suffered injuries when gunfire broke out at a Willowbrook liquor store on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting took place about 5:45 p.m. at Dee’s Liquor Market, 12313 Wilmington Ave, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Three patients were initially reported wounded, according to sheriff’s and fire officials. Their condition were not immediately clear.

