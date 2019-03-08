× ‘Airwolf’ Star Jan-Michael Vincent Dead at 73: Coroner

Jan-Michael Vincent, star of the 1980s action series “Airwolf,” has died at the age of 73, according a death certificate released by authorities to KTLA.

Vincent is best-known for his role as Stringfellow Hawke on the 1984 TV show and starred in several films throughout the 1970s, including “The Tribe” (1970), “Baby Blue Marine” (1976) and “White Line Fever” (1975). His most recent role was in the 2002 drama “White Boy.”

Born in Denver, Colo. on July 15, 1944, Vincent’s career was launched when a talent agent spotted him just as he was finishing a stint in the National Guard, according to IMDb. His first on-screen appearance was “The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Chinese Junk” (1967) followed by a number of roles in the late 1960s that led to his later film career.

The actor died in Ashville, North Carolina on Feb. 10, 2019 and was married to Patricia Ann Christ at the time of his death, according to a death certificate from local coroner’s officials.

Although several online biographies list Vincent’s birth year as 1944, the death certificate released by authorities in North Carolina has it listed as 1945.

Correction: This story previously had the wrong birth and death listed and has since been corrected.