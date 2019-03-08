× Anaheim Tutor Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting 2 Boys

An after-school tutor was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two boys when they were his students at an Anaheim tutoring center, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

Zeta Dhanapanth, 48, was arrested Monday and booked into jail on one count of lewd and lascivious acts on a child, one count of sodomy on a child, one count of oral copulation on a child and one count of aggravated sexual assault on a child, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The arrest came after a 16-year-old boy reported that when he was a student between the ages of 11 and 13, Dhanapanth molested him on a regular basis at the Anaheim Independencia Center and in a van parked outside the center, authorities said in a news release.

Another 16-year-old boy was later identified, and he told authorities that he was also molested by Dhanapanth while at the same tutoring center when he was younger, according to the news release.

Dhanapanth was a volunteer at the tutoring center between 2012 and 2016. The center catered to the Spanish-speaking community and Dhanapanth tutored children struggling with language and math.

The suspect was also self-employed as a private tutor, and sought students by passing out flyers on the doors of residences where he lived, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Dhanapanth’s bail was set at $250,000, according to public arrest records.

Because the suspet had continued access and contact with many children over the past six years, investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information on any other possible victims was urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 714- 647-7419.