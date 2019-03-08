PT Cruiser Driver, 2 Passenegers Surrender to Deputies in Compton Following Pursuit

Three people were detained following a pursuit of a PT Cruiser convertible in the Compton area Friday evening.

Sky5 was initially overhead the chase around 7:20 p.m. as the white vehicle was heading down Compton Boulevard. By that time, authorities weren’t following the vehicle on the ground but were still surveilling its progress.

Unconfirmed reports indicated the driver was wanted for recklessly driving under the influence.

The vehicle was blowing red lights and driving on the wrong side of road on streets packed with other motorists. Later, the car headed into more residential areas but kept a swift pace.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m., the Cruiser stopped in the middle of the road at the intersection of Compton Boulevard and White Avenue for a prolonged period of time and put on its flashers.

Deputies responded to the location and the driver surrendered to authorities. The driver was followed by a woman who got out of the passenger seat and was detained, then a man who emerged from a back seat and was also taken into custody.