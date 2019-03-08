Autopsy for Girl Found Dead Along Hacienda Heights Trail Complete, But Sheriff’s Detectives Still Seeking Identity

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office took a step Friday toward unraveling the mystery surrounding a dead girl when it completed an autopsy of the child, whose bent body was stuffed into a duffel bag and dumped on an equestrian trail.

Images showing a sketch of a girl found dead in Hacienda Heights, the clothing she was wearing at the time and a duffle bag she was found in are shown in images released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on March 6, 2019.

But Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives aren’t making public how the girl died before she was left on a Hacienda Heights trail, sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said Friday. The coroner’s findings have been sealed at the request of detectives, who are continuing to seek the girl’s identity, a spokeswoman for the office said.

With no obvious signs of trauma, an autopsy and other tests are expected to provide an explanation for the girl’s death.

A makeshift memorial has sprouted up on the popular equestrian trail since the young girl’s lifeless body was found Tuesday in the light brush.

