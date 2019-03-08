Autopsy for Girl Found Dead Along Hacienda Heights Trail Complete, But Sheriff’s Detectives Still Seeking Identity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office took a step Friday toward unraveling the mystery surrounding a dead girl when it completed an autopsy of the child, whose bent body was stuffed into a duffel bag and dumped on an equestrian trail.

But Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives aren’t making public how the girl died before she was left on a Hacienda Heights trail, sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said Friday. The coroner’s findings have been sealed at the request of detectives, who are continuing to seek the girl’s identity, a spokeswoman for the office said.

With no obvious signs of trauma, an autopsy and other tests are expected to provide an explanation for the girl’s death.

A makeshift memorial has sprouted up on the popular equestrian trail since the young girl’s lifeless body was found Tuesday in the light brush.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.