CHP Says Bay Area Carpool Lane Cheat Busted a Third-Time for Riding With Dummies

Posted 5:55 PM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57PM, March 8, 2019

Something was wrong with the two passengers sitting in the back seat of a Ford SUV zooming down the carpool lane on Interstate 80 in Richmond on Thursday morning.

They didn’t have heads, arms or legs. The passengers, in fact, weren’t even people.

“It was actually just two jackets filled with random, miscellaneous clothing,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Herman Baza.

The driver was trying to pull a literal fast one on a congested stretch of highway where three people or more are required to ride in the carpool lane.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

