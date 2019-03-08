Bay Area Man Learns He’s Dying From Doctor on Robot Video

Posted 3:29 PM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:10PM, March 8, 2019
The Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fremont in seen in a Google Maps Street View image from April 2017.

The Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fremont in seen in a Google Maps Street View image from April 2017.

A family is devastated after their relative was told he didn’t have long to live by a doctor appearing on a robot’s video screen.

San Francisco news station KTVU reported Thursday that 78-year-old Ernest Quintana went Sunday to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center’s emergency department in Fremont.

Granddaughter Annalisia Wilharm was with Quintana when a nurse said a doctor would be making his rounds. She says a robot arrived and the doctor appeared on a video screen.

Wilharm says she was stunned to hear by video that her grandfather’s lungs were failing and he didn’t have long to live. He died Tuesday.

Michelle Gaskill-Hames, senior vice president for Kaiser Permanente says in a statement that this was a “highly unusual circumstance.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.