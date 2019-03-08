California Employers Add Only 3,000 Jobs in January

BREAKING: Jan-Michael Vincent, Star of 1984 Action Series ‘Airwolf,’ Dead at 73

Job seekers line up to enter a job fair at the Alameda County Office of Education on April 24, 2013, in Hayward, California. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California added only 3,000 net jobs in the first month of the year as the unemployment rate ticked slightly upward.

The slight increase over December 2018 brings the state’s total number of nonfarm payroll jobs to 17.3 million, according to the California Employee Development Department. Last year, the state’s job market wrapped up on a high note, adding a revised gain of 19,700 net jobs in December.

The state unemployment rate in January was 4.2%, up from a revised 4.1% in December, the department said.

Nationwide, employers added 304,000 net jobs in January and only 20,000 net jobs in February, a sign that job market growth is slowing from its torrid 2018 pace.

