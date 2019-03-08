Cooking With Vera: Cauliflower Buffalo Bites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This cauliflower buffalo bite recipe is a perfect way to get more veggies in your diet. If you don’t have any dietary restrictions, use regular flour and butter, if you have that on hand.

I tried the recipe with Frank's Red Hot Wing Sauce and Sweet Baby Ray’s Buffalo Wing Sauce. Both are equally tasty, but I thought Franks had a bigger kick.

Give it a try and let me know what think send your comments, questions and recipes to dayside@ktla.com. If we choose your recipe, you can get a Cooking With Vera Apron.

Here's the recipe:

• 1 large head of cauliflower cut into bite size pieces

• 1/2 cup almond flour

• 1/2 cup water

• 1.5 teaspoons of garlic salt

• 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

• 2 tablespoon of butter substitute melted

• 2/3 cup of Buffalo hot sauce

1. Preheat the oven 450 degrees and spray a cookie sheet with cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl whisk the flour, garlic salt, pepper and water. Add the cauliflower pieces to coat, then spread them on the cookie sheet evenly and bake for 15 minutes. Flip them once half way through and finish baking them.

3. In the meantime, melt the butter substitute and sauce together, then set aside.

4. Once the 15 minutes are up pull the cauliflower out of the oven and coat it with the buffalo sauce, then spread it back on cookie sheet and bake another 20 minutes.

5. Turn the oven off, and turn the broiler on low and put them in for two minutes. If they're not browned, rotate the cookie sheet and put them back in for another minute or so.

Serve with your favorite ranch dressing.