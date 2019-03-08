Food and Drink Trends for National Nutrition Month With Dr. Nicole Avena

Posted 11:24 AM, March 8, 2019, by

Author, Scientist, and Speaker & Consultant on Nutrition, Diet & Food Addiction Dr. Nicole Avena joined us live with the latest drink and food trends to celebrate National Nutrition Month. For more info on Dr Nicole Avena, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.

