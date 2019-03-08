× Former Fox News Executive Bill Shine Resigns as White House Communications Director to Join Trump Campaign

Former Fox News executive Bill Shine has resigned as White House communications director and has joined President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign as a senior adviser.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says that Trump accepted Shine’s resignation Thursday evening. The resignation is effective Friday.

Trump says in a statement released by the White House that Shine “has done an outstanding job working for me and the administration.” Trump says he looks forward to working with Shine on the campaign.