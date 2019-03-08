Fresno Man Who Owed Stripper Service $30,000 Arrested on Suspicion of Fatally Shooting Debt Collector

A man who owed a stripper service more than $30,000 was arrested on suspicion of murder after he allegedly shot the debt collector, Fresno police said.

Randy Jones, 29, of Friant, was arrested March 3 after he allegedly shot Justin Garza, 23, in the parking lot of a Motel 6 in the 4000 block of North Blackstone Avenue, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said at a news conference Thursday.

Jones, who had recently been released from prison on multiple DUI convictions, was looking to hire another stripper and had arranged to meet with the woman at the location about 3:30 a.m., he said. He arrived at the motel in a taxi cab.

Garza, who was hired to collect the outstanding debt from Jones, drove the woman to the motel in his car, Dyer said. A surveillance camera captured his interaction with Jones on videotape.

