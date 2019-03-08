Inmate Arrested After Escaping From Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga

Officers arrested an inmate Friday, the morning after his escape from a detention center in Rancho Cucamonga, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Mario Abraham Tafoya, 19, of Redlands, was found at a home in San Bernardino and taken into custody “without incident” at around 5:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff’s deputies surrounded the residence and captured Tafoya. He was expected to be transported to the West Valley Detention Center and booked for the escape, authorities said in a news release.

Tafoya vanished from the detention center on 9500 Etiwanda Ave. at around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, prompting an immediate search of the area, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The inmate had been arrested on Jan. 31 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and evading police with disregard for public safety, officials said.

It is unclear how the inmate escaped from the detention center.

No further information was immediately available.

34.106399 -117.593108