× Last Defendant in 2014 Deadly Attack on USC Student From China Sentenced to Life Without Possibility of Parole

A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday in connection with the 2014 beating death of a USC graduate student from China, prosecutors said.

Alberto Ochoa, 22, was convicted of first-degree murder last year in the death of Xinran Ji, a 24-year-old engineering student, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Ochoa is the fourth and final person sentenced in the attack, authorities said, bringing to a close a chapter that sent shock waves through the USC community.

Ochoa and three others attacked Ji while trying to rob him as he was walking home from a study group near campus on June 24, 2014, prosecutors said.

Alejandra Guerrero, Jonathan Del Carmen and Andrew Garcia were also convicted in Ji’s killing. Prosecutors said the group attacked Ji, and Garcia chased him down and beat him with a bat.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.