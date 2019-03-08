Man Dies After Crashing Into Pig While Riding Motorcycle in Antelope Valley

A Littlerock man died Thursday night after his motorcycle struck a pig lying in the roadway, California Highway Patrol said Friday.

Bradley St. John, 57, was riding east on East Avenue T, just west of 94th Street East, about 8 p.m. when he struck the animal, Officer Ken Wheeler said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There was a large pig on the eastbound lane, directly in the path of Mr. St. John, and he was unable to avoid the animal,” Wheeler said. “He struck the pig and was ejected onto the roadway.”

A man in a Toyota van driving behind St. John tried to swerve after the motorcycle struck the animal, but he also ran into the pig and then struck St. John. The driver and a passenger in the car were not injured, Wheeler said.

