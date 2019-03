The dead body of a man was found inside the trunk of a car in Stanton on Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Leafwood Street where the car was parked, the department said in a tweet just before 12:30 p.m. Homicide investigators are being dispatched to the scene.

No other details have been released.

#OCSDPIO Homicide in Stanton 12000 block of Leafwood. Male victim was located inside the trunk of a car parked along Leafwood. Homicide investigators and PIO enroute. More to follow. @OCSDStanton pic.twitter.com/mhnLzZY7pR — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) March 8, 2019