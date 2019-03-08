× Newport Beach Man Charged in Killings of His Parents, Their Housekeep Lived With the Bodies: Investigators

A 27-year-old man charged in the killings of his parents and their housekeeper had been living in their Newport Beach home with the dead bodies for days before he drove his father’s new BMW to a hospital and summoned police, according to investigators.

Camden Nicholson is facing three counts of murder and possible sentencing enhancements for multiple killings, authorities said. He is being held at the Theo Lacy Jail facility without bail.

Nicholson killed his parents — Kim and Richard Nicholson — inside their home on Palazzo on Feb. 11 and, a day later, killed the family’s housekeeper — Maria Morse — when she arrived at the house, prosecutors allege. Morse’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit this month against the dead couple’s estate, alleging they knew their son was dangerous and should have taken steps to protect their housekeeper.

Newport Beach Police Det. Richard Henry wrote in a probable cause statement filed in court that when Nicholson called authorities on the night of Feb. 13, he told the police dispatcher that “he had just killed his parents.” Later, Nicholson told an officer they needed to go to his parent’s home, located in a gated community in Newport Beach, because there were “three dead bodies in the house,” Henry wrote.

