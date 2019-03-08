× No Charges for 84 People Arrested in Stephon Clark Protests in Sacramento

A Northern California prosecutor won’t charge 84 people arrested while protesting her decision not to file criminal charges against two police officers in the slaying of an unarmed black man.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said Friday she’s declining to file charges against the protesters “in the interest of justice.”

Dozens of people marched Monday night in a wealthy area of the city, two days after Schubert announced she wouldn’t charge officers who shot Stephon Clark last March. The officers said they thought the 22-year-old Clark had a gun, but he was holding a cellphone. He was suspected of vandalism.

About 2 ½ hours into the demonstration, police ordered protesters to disperse.

At least three clergy members were among those arrested. A Sacramento Bee reporter was detained.