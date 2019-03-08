Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Still Closed for Repairs; Video Shows Destructive Valentine’s Day Flash Flood

Repair efforts are still underway at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, weeks after a Valentine’s Day storm triggered a flash flood forcing the closure of the popular tourist destination.

Video captured by cameras at the Tramway show a massive flood rush down a nearby mountain, carrying with it massive amounts of trees, logs, mudflow and debris that damaged roads leading to the Tramway.

Since the destructive flooding and powerful storm wreaked havoc across Southern California, crews have been working on repairing major road damage to Tram Way, conducting inspections and fixing damage to the Tramway and Valley and Mountain stations, officials reported.

Heavy equipment was brought in to remove rocks, trees and debris, and repairs were being made to the Tramway’s main power line as well as to a fire suppression system. Other work to be done includes more road repairs, correcting water damage and minor roof damage at Mountain Station.

Officials said the repairs were expected to be done by March 31st.

The Tramway is tentatively scheduled to reopen to the public on April 1.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway takes visitors on a 10-minute, 2.5 mile steep ride from the desert in Palm Springs up into the towering San Jacinto Mountains to an elevation of 8,516 feet.