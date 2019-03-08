× Police Seek Identity, Family of Elderly Man Found Wandering in West Covina

Police reached out to the public Thursday for help in finding friends or family of an unidentified elderly man found wandering in West Covina on Friday, officials said.

The man was found Friday afternoon in the 3600 block of Holt Avenue, near the 10 Freeway, the West Covina Police Department said in a written statement.

He was described as between 70 and 80 years old of Asian, possibly Vietnamese, descent. He stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and speaks Vietnamese, Mandarin and Cantonese, police said.

“Police are unable to confirm his identity or locate family members or friends,” according to the statement. “The found male told a social worker he came to the United States on a visa lottery with a friend.”

Investigators have not been able to match the man to any reported missing persons cases, officials added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Covina police at 626-939-8500.