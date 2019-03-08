Rancho Cucamonga Man Coaching Youth Sports Arrested for Not Registering as Sex Offender: Sheriff’s Officials

A man involved in several youth sports programs in San Bernardino County was arrested after being found to be in violation of his sex offender registry requirements, officials said Friday.

John Aldridge, 48, of Rancho Cucamonga was a juvenile when he was convicted of multiple sex crimes against an adult victim in 1988. He served time in juvenile hall and was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

In 1997, Aldridge registered at a residence in the 5500 block of Vinmar Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga, but his whereabout were unknown after that and he has failed to register for several years, deputies said.

Authorities found out he was living in Washington in 2000, though he later moved back to California and never updated his registration, officials said.

Last month, on Feb. 25, Aldridge was stopped by the California Highway Patrol, and the officer determined he was a convicted sex offender out of compliance with his registration. CHP arrested him and booked him into jail, according to sheriff’s officials.

CHP reached out to the Sheriff’s Department to assist in investigating Aldridge, who had bailed out of jail within 24 hours on $50,000 bond. But even after his arrest, the sex offender failed to register his home address, deputies said.

Upon investigating him further, detectives learned Aldridge had been volunteering as a coach for various youth sports programs, including football teams in Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga and a youth sporting clinic in Upland, authorities said.

On Thursday, search warrant was served at his home — still on the 5500 block of Vinmar Avenue — and investigators said they found evidence he had been living there at least the past few years.

Aldridge was arrested again and was being held on $100,000 bail. He’s scheduled to be arranged for failure to register as a sex offender next Monday, March 11, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators believe Aldridge could have victimized someone and released his booking photo so that potential victims could come forward.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 909-477-2800, or submit an anonymous tip via 800-782-7463.