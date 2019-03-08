Resident Injured in Pasadena House Fire

One person was hurt and four other family members were displaced after a fire tore through a home in Pasadena late Friday, officials said.

The fire was first reported at 8:37 p.m. at a single-story house at 1361 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena Fire Department Deputy Chief Bryan Frieders said.

Firefighters arrived to find heave smoke pouring out of a garage that had been converted to living space, as well as flames inside, he said. The fire had begun to spread to the main house.

An adult patient was already on the porch of the home, being tended to by family members, the chief said. The patient was taken to a hospital in “fair to serious” condition.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 20 minutes.

The cause remained under investigation, Frieders said. A dollar-value estimate of the damage was not available.