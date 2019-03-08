× Snow Flurry Prompts Bakersfield CHP to Provide Temporary Escorts Over Grapevine

A snow flurry Friday morning prompted California Highway Patrol officers in Bakersfield to temporarily escort southbound drivers over the Grapevine.

One lane of the 5 Freeway had to be closed at Laval Road in the Wheeler Ridge area just after 6:30 a.m., the CHP reported on its traffic incident log.

Drivers were being escorted by officers using the remaining three lanes, according to the CHP. No closures had been reported for northbound traffic.

We are starting to escort traffic over the Grapevine due to snow, expect delays. #trafficalert — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) March 8, 2019

Forecasters Thursday called for a cold weather system to bring low snow levels to the region overnight, warning that drivers on the Grapevine could be impacted.

Snow levels were expected to drop to near 3,500 feet Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Just after 7 a.m., the Bakersfield CHP announced that escorts were no longer being used.

No longer pacing traffic over the Grapevine. — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) March 8, 2019