Surveillance Video Shows Apparent Robbery in Neighborhood Near Melrose Avenue Shops

Posted 7:35 PM, March 8, 2019, by

Local residents concerned about crime in their Fairfax district neighborhood just off Melrose Avenue say someone who was visiting the area was robbed in the street by four men in broad daylight this week. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on March 8, 2019.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.