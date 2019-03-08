Local residents concerned about crime in their Fairfax district neighborhood just off Melrose Avenue say someone who was visiting the area was robbed in the street by four men in broad daylight this week. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on March 8, 2019.
Surveillance Video Shows Apparent Robbery in Neighborhood Near Melrose Avenue Shops
