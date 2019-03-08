Suspect Opens Fire on Woman at Rancho Cucamonga Gas Station in Attempted Carjacking: Police

Police are searching for a suspect who fired shots at a woman during an attempted carjacking early Friday at a 76 gas station in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities reported.

The attempted carjacking and shooting were reported at 12:25 a.m. at the 76 gas station located at 6760 Carnelian Ave. The woman was pumping gas into her vehicle when a man approached her, tried to open the driver’s door and told her to get out of the car, the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department said in a news release.

The woman managed to put her vehicle in reverse and drove out of the parking lot. During that time, the suspect grabbed a gun and fired five rounds at the woman’s car, police said. The woman was not injured, but her car was hit three times.

After the shooting, police said the suspect walked into the gas station and was caught on surveillance cameras. He then got into a newer model Kia Forte and traveled south on Carnelian Avenue.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 140-160 pounds. He was seen wearing dark, baggy pants and a grey camouflage jacket.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect, or who has information about the case, is asked to call the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800.