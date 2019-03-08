Women’s Fashion Trends for International Women’s Day With Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette

Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette joined us live for International Women’s Day to highlight a variety of made by women for women brands and products. For more info on everything featured in the segment and so much more on lifestyle expert Alison Deyette, you can visit her website. You can also check out her podcast Alternative Styles or follow her on social media @alisondeyette.
Variety of items from artists featuring powerful women from Etsy
Jewelry and sunglasses from Brass and Unity
Handbags, totes, and backpacks with removable liners from Frankie Cameron
Bracelets, necklaces, earrings and more from jewelry brand Alex and Ani
Equality Collection capsule for International Women’s Day from Banana Republic
Hats from Genevieve Rose Atelier
Boxing gloves from Society Nine