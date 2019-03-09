× 18 Suspects, Including 91-Year-Old Man, Arrested During Pomona Prostitution Sting

Police arrested 18 suspected “Johns,” including a 91-year-old man, during a 7-hour prostitution sting operation along the Holt Corridor in Pomona this weekend, officials said.

The undercover operation took place from 7 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday in a section of Holt Avenue known for prostitution often referred to as the “Blade,” the Pomona Police Department said in a written statement.

The suspects live throughout the region, police said. The youngest arrested was a 19-year-old Las Vegas man. The oldest was a 91-year-old resident of Diamond Bar.

During this operation, the Major Crimes Task Force deployed undercover female police officers posing as prostitutes,” according to the police statement. “Several ‘Johns’ who saw the undercover officers while driving the Blade pulled their vehicles over looking to buy sex.”

The men were arrested once a deal was negotiated for money in exchange for sex acts, police added.

Police impounded 15 vehicles during the sting. Pomona police were aided by the Azusa Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.

Multiple Arrested in Operation Conducted by Pomona PD Major Crimes Task Force, Azusa PD and CHP- Baldwin Park https://t.co/2LXl9GgggZ — Pomona Police Dept. (@PomonaPD) March 10, 2019