2018 Was California’s Worst Year of Fire Ever: Federal Report

March 9, 2019
Residents take a look at the Woolsey Fire burning brush and trees on Nov. 9, 2018, in Agoura Hills. (Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

No state had it worse with wildfires last year than California, a federal report released this week confirmed.

According to the National Interagency Coordination Center’s year-end statistical roundup, more than 1.8 million acres of California was burned by wildland fires in 2018, surpassing the previous year’s total of 1.3 million, officials said.

“That’s the highest in the recorded history of California,” said Scott McLean, spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

More than 100 people were killed and 17,000 homes and 700 businesses were destroyed in a state where fires are considered one of the annual seasons. Crews responded to more than 8,000 fires last year.

