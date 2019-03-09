× 66-Year-Old Arson Parolee Arrested, 2 Woman Injured After Mobile Home Fire in Westminster

A 66-year-old man on parole for an arson conviction was arrested on suspicion of causing a mobile home fire in Westminster early Saturday morning that left two women injured, one of them critically, authorities said.

Tony Nguyen was arrested after authorities responded to the 9700 block of Bolsa Avenue for a reported fire at a mobile home complex about 6:45 a.m., according to police. The blaze was one of three different fires that broke out in the city of Westminster on Saturday morning, according to Orange County Fire Authority spokesman Paul Holaday.

It is still uncertain whether the fires are connected as they remain under investigation, Holaday said.

When firefighters arrived to the scene of the mobile home fire, they found the building fully engulfed in flames while multiple people remained inside, authorities said.

Two women who live in the home suffered smoke inhalation and burns, police said, and one of the victims had to be rescued by firefighters, Holaday said. She was pulled out of the building through the front door.

That victim was left in critical condition, he said. The other woman was listed by police in stable condition.

Shortly after arson investigators arrived, they identified the suspect as Lam Nguyen with alias of Tony Nguyen, according to police. It’s unclear if he was a resident of the home.

Westminster police said Nguyen was arrested on suspicion of arson in 2017 and 2019 in addition to being on parole for an arson conviction.

Anyone with information can contact police at 714-898-3315. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or at http://www.occrimestoppers.org.