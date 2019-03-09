Anaheim Traffic Control Assistant Seriously Injured in Crash With Alleged DUI Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Placentia man is accused of being high on methamphetamine and marijuana when he slammed his pickup truck into the vehicle of an Anaheim Police Department traffic control assistant, leaving her hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Jose Alfredo Alcantar Garcia, 24, was booked on suspicion of felony DUI, possession of methamphetamine for sales, transportation of methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license and hit-and-run, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

The civilian traffic control officer was stopped and directing traffic early Saturday afternoon on La Palma Avenue, across the street from Servite High School, when her marked city pickup truck was struck from behind by a 2017 Toyota Tundra, Wyatt said.

"She was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries," Wyatt said in a written statement. "Coworkers and paramedics rendered medical aid and she was transported to a local trauma center where she remains in critical condition."

Investigators determined Garcia was under the influence of drugs, and also found him in possession of methamphetamine, officials said.

Police also discovered that he had been involved in a hit-and-run crash in which no one was hurt about an hour before striking the police employee, Wyatt said.

Bail for Garcia was set at $100,000 pending his initial court appearance, officials said.