Dead Man Found Inside Car Trunk in Stanton Identified; Suspect Sought

The man whose dead body was found inside a car trunk in Stanton was identified by Orange County sheriff’s officials Saturday.

Jeffrey Cheng, 31, of Irvine has been identified as the victim and was the registered owner of the vehicle he was found inside, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Homicide detectives continue to investigate and are still trying to identify a suspect.

The car was found parked in the 12000 block of Leafwood Street on Friday, with a broken window and blood dripping from the trunk, according to police. Officers responded to the scene shortly before 10 a.m.

A woman who lives in the area said she called 911 after seeing blood on the car’s exterior and shattered glass around it as she was walking her dog.

Another local resident who spoke to KTLA on the condition of anonymity said a security camera on his home has footage showing two men abandon the gray Lexus before leaving the scene in a light-colored van.

“They opened up … the trunk and then they looked inside and they closed it and they went away,” the resident said.

Another scene near the vehicle was also being investigated to see if it is related to the homicide, officials told KTLA.

No other details have been released.

