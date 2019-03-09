× Attacker Sought in Deadly Wilmington Shooting

Police are seeking clues in the deadly, broad-daylight shooting of a 21-year-old man in Wilmington on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Othon Arciniega of Wilmington died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported about 12:15 p.m. as he was walking through a residential neighborhood in the 600 block of North Lagoon Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

“Unknown suspects approached him on foot and began to fire multiple rounds at Mr. Arciniega, striking him and causing him to fall to the ground,” according to the statement. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives were left with no leads on a suspect or suspect and were reaching out to the public for clues, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.