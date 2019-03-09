L.A. County Residents Cautioned to Avoid Beach Water After Recent Storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Health officials cautioned residents who plan to visit Los Angeles County beaches Saturday to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.

Because of recent rainfall, bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other health hazards run off from city streets and mountain areas, contaminating the ocean water near outlets, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said in a beach water advisory alert.

People who come in contact with the contaminated water could become ill, health officials said.

Residents can still enjoy other areas at the beach, far away from discharging outlets, according to officials.

This advisory will be in effect until at least 7:45 p.m. Saturday, but may be extended depending on weather conditions.

Water quality data on L.A. County Department of Public Health's website showed that all of the beaches in the county had bacteria levels that exceed state standards.

At Hermosa Beach, surfers can be seen enjoying the waves Saturday morning despite warnings from officials.

“Be careful and don’t enter the water before the 72 hours are up," Captain Cosmo Flynn with the L.A. County Lifeguard Operations warned beach-goers. "They don’t want to be exposed to high levels of bacteria from street run-off through storm drains.”

