Man Dies Following Triple-Shooting in Willowbrook

One of three people wounded in a shooting outside a liquor store in Willowbrook on Friday died from his injuries Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting took place shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday in front of Dee’s Liquor Market, 12313 Wilmington Ave, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Two of the wounded were hospitalized in critical condition, sheriff’s Lt. John Adams said. A third was treated for minor injuries.

One of the critically injured patients, initially described only as a man, succumbed to wounds at a hospital just before noon Saturday, Deputy Erin Liu of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

33.920408 -118.239402