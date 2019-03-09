× Man Gunned Down at Pomona Construction Site

Police are seeking clues in the fatal shooting of a man at a construction site in Pomona on Saturday morning, officials said.

Police officers received a report of a “man down” about 7:15 a.m. at a construction site at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Commercial Street, Pomona police Lt. Marcus Perez said in a written statement.

“Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased male on the ground,” the lieutenant said. “The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death are uncertain at this time.”

The dead man was estimated to be in his 30s, officials said. His identity was not released Saturday.

Investigators were treating the death as a “possible homicide,” Perez added.

Anyone with information can reach Pomona police at 909-620-2085. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.