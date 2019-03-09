Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, March 9th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! While we're getting a break from the rain, take time to explore something new and interesting. Here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions! Enjoy!

Women’s History Month: The NEXT Generation of Astronauts

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

562 231 1200

http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

This is Mission Control similar to the real Mission Control in Houston, Texas. This one, plus a functioning space ship, can be found in Downey at Columbia Memorial Space Center. This is more than a fun field trip. This unique facility is teaching youngsters STEAM=Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.

Information about this educational program is available at the website: http://www.columbiaspacescience.org.

Achieving the Impossible: The Life & Dreams of Shelby Jacobs

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

562 231 1200

http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

Also at the Columbia Memorial Space Center this -- one of the most iconic and repeated images in space history: the separation between the first and second stages of the Apollo 6 spacecraft in 1968. The African American aerospace engineer responsible for creating the film camera making this possible is Shelby Jacobs. We can learn about this science pioneer and “Hidden Figure” at the Columbia Memorial Space Center exhibition “Achieving the Impossible: The Life and Dreams of Shelby Jacobs.”

“Hidden Figure” Shelby Jacobs story is on display in Downey at the Columbia Memorial Space Center. Hours and admission information can be found at http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

Free!

27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design

Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

Museum Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 623 5821

http://www.fidmmuseum.org

There are more than one-hundred out-of-this-world costumes from your favorite 2018 movies at the 27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costumes Design. Among this eye catching collection, the Academy Award winning costumes from the movie “Black Panther.”

We can see this exhibition – FOR FREE – in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. For more information, check the website: http://www.fidmmuseum.org

Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon

Sunday, March 24th, 2019

From the Stadium to the Sea

http://www.lamarathon.com

Time is running out to register for the 2019 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon. The run from the “Stadium to the Sea” is Sunday, March 24th. Registration information is available at http://www.lamarathon.com.

2019 Dana Point Festival of Whales

34675 Street of the Golden Lantern

Dana Point

949 496 1045

festivalofwhales.com

We can have a whale of a good time in Dana Point at the annual Festival of Whales. In addition to whale and dolphin watching aboard a variety of vessels, there are lots of whale related activities including art festivals and street fairs. Take a look at the comprehensive Saturday Festival of Whales schedule on the website festivalofwhales.com

Free!

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance @ 8am

Cal State LA

Salazar Hall C343

5151 State University Drive

Los Angeles

The Cal State LA Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is offering free income tax preparation services to individuals who make $55,000 or less and need assistance preparing and filing tax returns. Cal State LA VITA will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Fred Hall Show @ 10am

Long Beach Convention Center

300 East Ocean

Long Beach

http://www.FredHall.com

What started in 1946 as a Sportsman’s show at the Gilmore Stadium in Los Angeles has now become the world’s largest consumer fishing show; the largest boat show in the western United States; and California’s finest travel and hunting show. The Fred Hall Show—The Ultimate Outdoor Experience — will feature approximately 1000 booths throughout the convention center with over 10,000 products on display from the world’s leading outdoor recreation manufacturers. Over 400 seminars will take place during the five days of the show in seven different seminar venues, plus live entertainment and cooking demonstrations.

The 20th Annual L.A. Pottery Show 2019 @ 10am

The Glendale Civic Auditorium

1401 North Verdugo Road

Glendale

The annual Los Angeles Pottery Show is the largest art pottery event on the West Coast. This year’s show features more than forty exhibitors and artists from all over the Western United States selling antique, vintage and contemporary handmade art pottery ranging in styles ranging from the Victorian, Art Nouveau, Arts and Crafts, Mid-Century Modern and Scandinavian, to contemporary ceramic makers.

The Los Angeles Pottery Show is an event that attracts collectors and art enthusiasts from the beginner to the advanced. This year’s show will also present live musical performances of harpist Leila Ariel and acoustic guitarist Ramon Cruz.

Bring in your own antiques and art pottery to be appraised by David Rago, art expert regularly featured on the PBS show “Antiques Roadshow” for a small donation.

Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

In Costa Mesa, we can learn the story of four Orange County men who were prisoners of war at this exhibition “Victory from Within: The American Prisoner War Experience.” Among the stories told here, the horrors experienced by Korean War veteran Lloyd L. Roberts.

Also at this exhibition, the book Mr. Roberts has written about his near death prisoner of war experience. KOREA: ONE POW’S STORY. The book and the exhibition are in Heroes Hall at the Orange County Event Center. Hours and admission information can be found at ocfair.com

Free!

Crumbling Empire

Upside-Down Propaganda

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City

http://www.wendemuseum.org

The Wende Museum presents CRUMBLING EMPIRE and UPSIDE-DOWN PROPAGANDA, two new exhibitions featuring subversive art by Soviet painters, Shepard Fairey, Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid, and North Korean defector Sun Mu on view now through June 2, 2019

Even the most restrictive authoritarian regimes are unable to completely silence voices of dissent. Two new exhibitions at the Wende Museum explore the role of art in grassroots and subversive expression, from the Soviet Union to North Korea to the United States. Across borders and generations, American street artist Shepard Fairey, Soviet artists of the glasnost and perestroika era, and North Korean propaganda-poster artist turned dissident painter Sun Mu appropriate and reinterpret the aesthetics and symbols of authority to create messages of liberation. This will be the first exhibition of Sun Mu’s work in a U.S. museum.

Winning Numbers

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

One of the world’s foremost ambassadors of automotive enthusiasm, California-based car aficionado Bruce Meyer has spent decades carefully building a collection of truly superlative vehicles. Preferring the title of “enthusiast” over “collector,” Bruce only acquires cars of substantial importance and emotional impact, often without regard for investment potential. As a result, his stable of classics, hot rods and race cars - while not immense in scale - is among the most significant anywhere. Some of those vehicles are on display now in the “Winning Numbers”exhibition.

“Diamond in a Rhinestone World: The Costumes of Dolly Parton Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 765 6800

http://www.grammymuseum

To showcase iconic costumes and pieces from her personal archive, the GRAMMY Museum® presents “Diamond In A Rhinestone World: The Costumes Of Dolly Parton” presented by City National Bank, which will be the first exhibit Parton has had in the United States outside of her Tennessee theme park Dollywood. The exhibit runs through March 17th.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad

http://www.theflowerfields.com

You will see a rainbow of Tecolote ranunculus graces the 50 acres of rolling hillsides that overlook the Pacific Ocean, making it the ultimate flower paradise. Also, find hands-on workshops featuring art, basket, and gardening classes and there’s a picnic area where visitors can bring their own food.

The Flower Fields is open to the public from 9am – 6pm from March 1 to May 12, 2019. The Flower Fields provides two free parking areas, restroom facilities and accessibility for people with disabilities. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60+, $9 for children 3–10 and free for children under the age of 3. Season passes and group tours are also available.

Masters of the American West Exhibition and Sale

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

http://www.theautry.org

Explore the American West through paintings and sculptures by 64 premier Western artists! “Masters” opens with a full day of festivities, including artist talks, an awards presentation, and an evening cocktail reception where approximately 250 fixed-price works are sold through a drawing. Proceeds support the Autry’s dynamic educational programs, ongoing collections conservation, and much more.

Something Revealed: California Women Artists Emerge, 1860- 1960

Pasadena Museum of History

470 West Walnut Street

Pasadena

pasadenahistory.org

This exhibition of more than 300 artworks showcases just a fraction of the countless number of women who were working in the arts beginning in the mid-nineteenth century in California. From traditional to abstractions, focusing on works produced between the mid-1800s through the 1950s, the exhibition presents an eclectic array of oil paintings, works on paper, ceramics, metalcraft, textiles and sculpture. The exhibition, loosely divided into themes, explores the wide breadth of what women could and did accomplish as they overcame any notion that their art was in anyway inferior to their male counterparts. Curated by Maurine St. Gaudens Studio and accompanied by St. Gaudens' four volume book, Emerging from the Shadows; A Survey of Women Artists Working in California, 1860-1960, this exhibition will stimulate conversations and shatter any preconceived notions of the limitations of art created by women.

California Federation of Mineralogical Societies (CFMS) Gem and Mineral Show

March 8-10, 2019

Fairplex

Expo Hall 6

Pomona

The show features many exciting things to experience: a Kid's area with fun games about rocks, minerals and fossils; grab bags containing rocks, crystals, and minerals; special exhibits such as the aforementioned meteorite, display cases where members of different rock and gem societies in the CFMS show off their talents and compete for awards; gold-panning for real gold; wonderful, highly-coveted raffle prizes made and donated by PLS members; a silent auction with colorful rock slabs, collectible mineral specimens and other items; live demonstrations of jewelry making and other lapidary skills; dealers with meteorites, gems, minerals, jewelry, fossils, tools, equipment, books, maps, and many other unique items.

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for teens 12-17, seniors (60+) and active military; Free for kids under 12, accompanied by paying adult. For more information visit the PLS website at https://www.pasadenalapidary.org; or https://www.instagram.com/pasadenalapidary/; https://twitter.com/pasalapidary; https://www.facebook.com/pasadenalapidarysociety/.

San Diego Comic Fest

Four Points by Sheraton

8110 Aero Drive

San Diego

Sdcomicfest.org

This seventh annual festival is a friendly, intimate comic convention. Mix and mingle directly with professionals and exhibitors, attend panels and guest programs, and enjoy tabletop games, cosplay and an exhibitor hall full of books, toys and collectables. This year celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, which helped make former science fiction become scientific fact. See website for ticket prices: sdcomicfest.org

Make it a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

